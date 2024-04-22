Snapdragon X Plus Specs Leak: Spotted on Geekbench with 10 CPU Cores

Qualcomm is about to announce the Snapdragon X series on April 24th, but before that happens, the Snapdragon X Plus has been spotted on Geekbench. If you are unaware, the Snapdragon X Series has two variants: the higher-end Snapdragon X Elite, and the slightly toned-down Snapdragon X Plus.

The Geekbench ML listings (here and here) show that the X1P64100 variant of the Snapdragon X Plus SoC comes with 10 CPU cores running at a base frequency of 3.42GHz. It has two CPU clusters, one having 6 cores and another having 4 cores. It’s running on Windows 11 Pro Insider Preview (64-bit) and packs 16GB of RAM.

Running on Oryon CPU

Running on Adreno GPU

The leak is in line with our earlier report that said Snapdragon X Plus may come with 10 CPU cores and may bring 5G connectivity as well. There are also reports suggesting that other SKUs of SD X Plus may have 8 CPU cores.

There are two Geekbench ML scores of Snapdragon X Plus: while running on the Oryon CPU using ONNX ML framework, it scores 2,410, and while running on the Adreno GPU using ONNX DirectML framework, it scores 1,903. It shows that the Oryon CPU is more powerful at performing AI tasks than the Adreno GPU.

According to a report by Windows Latest, it seems the scores are derived from the upcoming Surface Pro 10 device. The Geekbench listing shows “OEMMN OEMMN” as the device name which corresponds to Microsoft’s internal codename for Surface Pro 10. It could mean that Microsoft is going to launch Surface devices in two variants (X Elite and X Plus).

Microsoft has already set the date for its next big event which is on May 20th. Recently, the first look of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (2024) laptop was also leaked which is said to come with the Snapdragon X Elite chipset. Apart from that, a new report suggests that the much-anticipated AI Explorer feature might be exclusive to Snapdragon X series processors.