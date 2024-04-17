First Look of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Laptop with Snapdragon X Elite Revealed

As we inch closer to Microsoft’s Surface event in May, promised to unveil the first Snapdragon X Elite laptop, new leaks have started appearing from different OEMs. An X user has leaked the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 2024 laptop that would pack the much-anticipated Snapdragon X Elite processor. Yoga Slim 7 14(.5) 2024 Snapdragon Edition pic.twitter.com/k29LupeWk6— WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) April 17, 2024

The leaked images show that the Snapdragon X Elite laptop is quite lightweight and thin, as expected from Lenovo’s Yoga Slim series. The laptop also sports a Copilot key to access the AI chatbot instantly on Windows 11. Microsoft has said that “AI PCs” will come with a dedicated Copilot key in the future. Besides that, the signature Bloom wallpaper of Windows 11 is also seen in a different gradient.

Image Courtesy: WalkingCat (X/Twitter)

Keep in mind, the internal specs of the laptop are not known as of now. However, it’s quite interesting to see that major laptop makers are ready to launch laptops with the Snapdragon X Elite processor in June 2024. We recently spotted the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge on Geekbench which is said to come with the SD X Elite chipset.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s with Snapdragon X Elite also leaked online. ThinkPad T14s Snapdragon edition pic.twitter.com/1lc1IW3WKf— WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) April 17, 2024

There are two more Geekbench listings for a Lenovo laptop (LENOVO 4810UV0100) running the SD X Elite processor, but we can’t confirm whether it’s the same Yoga Slim 7 laptop. However, its single-core score is 2,427, and the multi-core score is 14,254 which is quite impressive. It means that the new ARM-based Windows laptops would be able to compete with the latest Apple MacBooks.

Now, we need to wait and see what Microsoft unveils on May 20. Rumors suggest that Microsoft will launch the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 with the SD X Elite chipset for consumers. There will be no Intel-based Surface laptops for consumers this time which is quite surprising.

So are you excited about Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptops launching in the coming months? Let us know in the comment section below.