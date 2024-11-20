Windows 11 Will Let You Access Contacts, Calendar and Files Directly From the Taskbar

Microsoft announced several things at the Microsoft Ignite 2024 event, including Copilot Actions. One of the interesting features is Microsoft 365 Companions on Windows 11. Microsoft 365 companions integrate into the Taskbar and make it easier for users to quickly find files, contacts, and calendar.

While Microsoft did not share a demo of how the feature would work, it did say that it would be quite similar to the Phone Link Start menu integration that rolled out with the 24H2 update. From the looks of it, Microsoft 365 Companions appear similar to the Microsoft Teams integration we saw earlier in the Windows 11 Taskbar. It’s unclear right now if third-party developers can take advantage of this feature.

The Redmond giant hasn’t shared a release date for the feature but if Microsoft’s previous feature announcements are anything to go by, it probably won’t arrive on Windows 11 until 2025.

Overall, it’s definitely a clever feature that would help people find files easily and should help increase productivity. Other than 365 Companions, Microsoft also announced a few things like the Windows 365 Link mini PC and Windows Resiliency Initiative to prevent CrowdStrike-like incidents in the future.

