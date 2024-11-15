ChatGPT Desktop App For Windows Now Available to All Users; Download Here

Last month, OpenAI launched the official ChatGPT app for Windows, but it was only available to paid users. Finally, the company has opened access to all ChatGPT users on Windows. It means you no longer need a paid subscription to use the desktop ChatGPT app on Windows 11 and 10.

Apart from that, OpenAI has also added the ability to take a screenshot and quickly ask questions using ChatGPT. You have to click on the paperclip icon to take a screenshot. Not to mention, you can now customize the shortcut to launch ChatGPT’s companion window.

Many users complained that the “Alt + Space” shortcut interferes with existing applications such as PowerToys so this is a welcome change. Moreover, you can now use Advanced Voice Mode on ChatGPT and engage in natural conversation on your PC.

While OpenAI has released a new “Work with Apps” feature on macOS that allows the ChatGPT app to see what’s on the screen, the Windows app lacks the feature right now. It seems OpenAI will be integrating advanced features on the Windows version of ChatGPT later on.

Nevertheless, if you want to try out the ChatGPT desktop app for Windows, you can download it from the Microsoft Store.