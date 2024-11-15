Home > News > ChatGPT Desktop App For Windows Now Available to All Users; Download Here

ChatGPT Desktop App For Windows Now Available to All Users; Download Here

Arjun Sha
Comments 0
chatgpt app on windows 11 available to all users
In Short
  • The ChatGPT desktop app for Windows 11 and 10 is now available to all users -- free or paid.
  • You can now customize the shortcut to trigger ChatGPT's companion window on Windows.
  • You also get access to ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode on Windows.

Last month, OpenAI launched the official ChatGPT app for Windows, but it was only available to paid users. Finally, the company has opened access to all ChatGPT users on Windows. It means you no longer need a paid subscription to use the desktop ChatGPT app on Windows 11 and 10.

Apart from that, OpenAI has also added the ability to take a screenshot and quickly ask questions using ChatGPT. You have to click on the paperclip icon to take a screenshot. Not to mention, you can now customize the shortcut to launch ChatGPT’s companion window.

Many users complained that the “Alt + Space” shortcut interferes with existing applications such as PowerToys so this is a welcome change. Moreover, you can now use Advanced Voice Mode on ChatGPT and engage in natural conversation on your PC.

Related Articles
ChatGPT Search vs Google Search: OpenAI’s Search Engine Falls Short
Arjun Sha Nov 13, 2024
How to Set ChatGPT Search as Your Default Search Engine
Arjun Sha Nov 11, 2024
You Can Now Use ChatGPT from Windows Terminal; Here’s How
Abubakar Mohammed Nov 6, 2024

While OpenAI has released a new “Work with Apps” feature on macOS that allows the ChatGPT app to see what’s on the screen, the Windows app lacks the feature right now. It seems OpenAI will be integrating advanced features on the Windows version of ChatGPT later on.

Nevertheless, if you want to try out the ChatGPT desktop app for Windows, you can download it from the Microsoft Store.

Download the ChatGPT App for Windows 11 and 10 (Free)
#Tags
#AI#chatGPT#Windows 11

Arjun Sha

Passionate about Windows, ChromeOS, Android, security and privacy issues. Have a penchant to solve everyday computing problems.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...