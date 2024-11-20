Windows 365 Link Is a Mini PC that Runs Windows on the Cloud

The cloud has transformed the computing space and Microsoft continues to leverage its cloud infrastructure to deliver a seamless experience. At Ignite 2024, Microsoft has announced a mini PC called Windows 365 Link that will run Windows 11 on the cloud. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

The $349 Windows 365 Link is a mini PC capable of streaming Windows 11 from the cloud and letting users connect peripherals to use that Windows instance. The Link runs a locked-down Windows 11 on the cloud with no apps and local admin users. This makes it more secure and something corporate firms or industries like healthcare can use. Image Credit: Microsoft

It features multifactor authentication using the Microsoft Authenticator app and comes with TPM, Secure Boot, and BitLocker encryption, none of which can be disabled. Microsoft claims the device can wake up instantly and has a built-in Intel chip to process meetings on Microsoft Teams and Webex.

As for local OS, it’s said that Windows 365 Link runs a small web-focused Windows OS codenamed “NXT”. Remember Windows Core OS (WCOS)? It might be derived from that, but it can’t run Windows apps.

Coming to the specs, the Windows 365 Link features an unknown Intel chip, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. As for I/O, there’s 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C port, 2 x USB-A 3.2 ports, 1 x HDMI, Ethernet, and DisplayPort. Image Credit: Microsoft

On the wireless connectivity front, it’s got Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Considering it runs Windows on the cloud and is fanless, the actual hardware is probably not that powerful.

The Windows 365 Link will launch in April 2025 for an asking price of $349 which is oddly expensive for the undisclosed hardware and a cloud subscription-based device. What are your thoughts about Microsoft Link 365? Let us know in the comments.