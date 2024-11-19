Microsoft to Bring Full Windows 11 Experience to Meta Quest 3 in December

Meta and Microsoft have had a strategic partnership for quite some time now. We just saw the integration of Office 365 apps in VR and Xbox Cloud Gaming on the Meta Quest Store. Then, at the Meta Connect 2024, we got to know that the tech giant is working to connect the Meta Quest 3 headset to Windows 11 PCs by merely looking at the keyboard.

And now at the Microsoft Ignite 2024 event, we finally got official confirmation about the functionality landing on the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S this December. Microsoft states that the “full capabilities” of Windows 11 will be arriving in a public preview next month.

Image Credit: Meta via YouTube (Screenshot by Sagnik Das Gupta/ Beebom)

From the looks of it, it’s very similar to how Apple lets you use Vision Pro as a MacBook monitor. When wearing the Apple Vision Pro, you simply need to look at your Mac screen to see a floating Connect button, pinching which instantly mirrors your Mac screen.

In other words, you will be able to create your own multi-monitor workstation on these Meta Quest headsets and enhance productivity. With the Windows 11 integration, multitasking will certainly become easier and that seems to be the primary objective behind this move.

Given how Windows has been working on Volumetric Apps, is it closer than expected? Only time will tell, but one can merely make a wish. Ever since I used the feature on our Vision Pro, I have always wished to have something similar for Windows. So, I honestly can’t wait to try the feature out and see how the actual implementation is on the Quest 3 and 3S.

What do you think about finally being able to use Windows 11 on the Meta Quest 3 headsets? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!