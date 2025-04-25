Microsoft is Preparing for Windows 11 25H2, ‘Germanium’ Platform Spotted

Microsoft recently flighted the Windows 11 Insider Build 27842 to the Canary channel. The Redmond giant releases very early builds of Windows in the Canary channel, where it tests experimental new features for advanced users and developers.

In this particular build, Windows watcher XenoPanther spotted a reference to “GE25H2” in the “Appraiserres.dl” file, hinting at the upcoming Windows 11 25H2 update.

GE25H2 possibly relates to the “Germanium 25H2” platform, on which the current Windows 11 24H2 is based. It means that there is likely no platform shift with the upcoming Windows 11 25H2 update. It will essentially be an enablement package, rather than a full system update.

For your information, Microsoft released Windows 11 21H2 on the Cobalt platform in 2021. Following that, Windows 11 22H2 and 23H2 were based on the Nickel platform. Finally, with the Windows 11 24H2 update, Microsoft moved to the new Germanium platform, and it’s likely, Microsoft will continue the Germanium platform for the next Windows 11 25H2 update as well.

Since Microsoft is already struggling to fix numerous bugs on the current Windows 11 version 24H2 due to a platform shift, it’s reassuring that the company is choosing to stay on the same platform for the 25H2 update.

By the way, Windows 10 support is ending in October 2025, and around the same time, Microsoft generally releases the next major update. It appears new Windows 11 features, including the revamped Start menu, might land with the 25H2 update around the same time.