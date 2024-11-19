Microsoft is Launching Copilot Actions to Automate Routine Tasks Using AI

At the Microsoft Ignite 2024 event, the Redmond giant introduced Copilot Actions which uses AI to automate everyday repetitive tasks. The feature is not available for general consumers but it’s aimed at business and enterprise customers. Copilot Actions allows Microsoft 365 Copilot users to create an actionable prompt that gathers information and automates the task for you.

For example, you can use Copilot Actions to prepare a summary of the meeting and have it emailed to you. You can also use Copilot Actions to generate monthly reports by simply filling in the prompt. You can create many Copilot Actions and forget about them. It will work in the background and keep automating routine tasks for you.

Apart from that, Microsoft is finally adding AI agents to SharePoint. In September, Microsoft announced Copilot Studio which lets you create AI agents. Moreover, Microsoft 365 Copilot users can translate presentations into 40 languages, but it’s coming next year. Next, PowerPoint’s Copilot Narrative Builder can create personalized presentations based on your company’s template, speaker notes, and more.

As for Excel, it will get a new experience that will bring templates, formulas, and fresh visuals. Microsoft is working to enhance Outlook and integrate Copilot to deliver a better meeting experience. It can help in finding a better schedule with your colleague and creating an agenda before the meeting.