At its much-awaited “Smarter Living 2022” event today, Xiaomi has launched the one gadget that every Mi fan has been requesting for nearly six months. Yeah, the Mi Smart Band 6 has finally made its way to India. It brings along a bigger display, blood oxygen monitoring, and more in tow. So without further, let’s check out everything you need to know about the Mi Smart Band 6 launch in India:

Mi Smart Band 6 Officially Launched in India!

Price and Availability

The Mi Smart Band 6 is priced at Rs. 3,499 in India. It will be available to buy in four color variants – magenta, black, blue, olive, and orange. The wearable has been priced higher than our expectations. You can look towards budget smartwatches like Realme Watch 2, Redmi Watch, and others in this price bracket in India.

You will be able to purchase the wearable from the company’s website, Amazon India, and popular offline retail stores.

Mi Smart Band 6: Specs and Features

Display Upgrade

The biggest upgrade for Mi Smart Band 6 comes in the form of a larger display. You now have a 1.56-inch AMOLED display with a 326 ppi, 152 x 360-pixel resolution onboard. That means you have nearly 50% extra screen real estate compared to the Mi Band 5. If you look closely, you can see that the screen stretches from the top edge to the bottom edge. The interaction button is now gone, and you have to rely only on touch.

Health Features

Xiaomi will let you customize the wearable’s display with over 100 watch faces, which you can access from the companion app. Moving to the health features, Mi Smart Band 6 now includes a heart rate sensor and an SpO2 sensor (most-requested feature, especially since the Coronavirus outbreak) for blood oxygen monitoring. Moreover, the wearable is also capable of 24-hour sleep monitoring, PAI, stress monitoring, and many other health-related features. It also comes in handy for female health tracking.

New Fitness Modes

One of the areas where the Band 6 excels over its predecessor is support for 30 fitness modes. Mi Band 5 came with only 11 exercise modes. The 19 new fitness modes are Indoor fitness, Indoor ice skating, HIIT, Core Training, Stretching, Stepper, Pilates, Gymnastics, Cricket, Bowling, Basketball, Street dance, Dance, Zumba, Volleyball, Table tennis, Badminton, Boxing, and Kickboxing.

The wearable carries a 5 ATM waterproof rating, which means you can take the Mi Band to the pool or beach without any worries. The user experience remains pretty much the same, including support for call and message notifications, idle alerts, music playback controls, do not disturb, and a lot more. Recent updates enable the Mi Band 6 to be used as a flashlight and support quick reply to text messages from your wrist.

Battery & Charging

Finally, let’s talk about the battery and charging. The wearable has the same 125mAh battery that offers up to 14-days of battery life (normal usage) on a single charge. The best part, however, is the magnetic charger that was introduced with Mi Band 5 earlier last year.

Mi Smart Band 6 vs Mi Smart Band 5: Comparison

With the key specifications out of the way, you might be itching to know how the newly launched Mi Band 6 compares to its predecessor, the Mi Band 5. Well, the Band 6 brings along a few minor upgrades in the display and health department. If you are curious to learn all the differences, go check out this in-depth comparison between Mi Band 6 vs Mi Band 5.

Which Mi Band do you own right now? I have been rocking the Mi Band 3 to date, and I think it’s finally time for an upgrade. Are you going to upgrade to the Mi band 6? Let us know in the comments down below.