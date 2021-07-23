After launching the Realme Watch 2 series in Malaysia earlier this year, Realme has released its next-gen smartwatch series in India today. The Realme Watch 2 series includes the vanilla Realme Watch 2 and the higher-end Realme Watch 2 Pro. They bring significant upgrades over their predecessors, including a larger display, more sports modes, bigger battery, and more.

So, before going to the price and availability, let’s take a quick look at the key specs and features of these new wearables.

Realme Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro Launched in India

Realme Watch 2 Pro

Starting with the higher-end Realme Watch 2 Pro, the Chinese giant launched the smart wearable alongside the Buds Wireless 2 and Realme Pocket Speaker in Malaysia back in April of 2021. It packs a big 1.75-inch touch-enabled color display, which is a significant step up from its predecessor that Realme launched last year. The display boasts a 320 x 385p resolution and up to 600 nits of peak brightness.

The device also offers integrated dual-satellite GPS for activity tracking, step tracking, and route info. Furthermore, the Realme Watch 2 Pro offers up to 90 sports modes to cater to fitness-focused users. These include cycling, cricket, basketball, outdoor running, yoga, and many more. Plus, users will be able to choose from over 100 watch faces to customize and personalize their wearable to match their style.

As for health-focused features, the Realme Watch 2 Pro comes with 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, step tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and water drink reminders. It connects to smartphones using Bluetooth 5.0 and packs a 390mAh battery inside that can deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge.

Other than these, the Realme Watch 2 Pro comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and a removable silicone wrist strap. It comes with black or grey strap options.

Realme Watch 2

Coming to the vanilla model, the Realme Watch 2 features a smaller 1.4-inch touch-supported display than its elder sibling. It has a pixel density of 323ppi and a peak brightness level of 600 nits. Users can choose from 100 watch faces to personalize the wearable as desired.

As for the dedicated exercise modes, the Realme Watch 2 also boasts 90 sport modes, including cycling, outdoor running, football, boxing, rowing, yoga, and others. As for health-focused features, the device packs a heart rate sensor for continuous heart rate monitoring and a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring. It can also track sleep and monitor other health-related factors such as stress.

Turning to connectivity, the Realme Watch 2 comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support and works as a remote control for various Realme AIoT devices such as the Buds Air and Q series, smart home appliances, and Bluetooth speakers.

There is also a 315mAh battery inside the Realme Watch 2 that can deliver up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. Moreover, it comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and a black-colored silicone strap with the “Dare to Leap” branding.

Price and Availability

Coming to the price, the standard Realme Watch 2 with a smaller display is priced at Rs 3,499 in India and will be available in a single colorway – black. The higher-end Realme Watch 2 Pro, on the other hand, will be sold for Rs. 4,999 in the country. It will come in two color variants, namely Metallic Silver and Space Grey.

Both the Realme Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro will be available to buy from Realme’s online store, Flipkart, and offline retail stores. The smartwatches will go on sale starting from 26th July.