After confirming its plans to launch its much-anticipated Mi Mix flagship earlier this month, Xiaomi has launched the Mi Mix 4 in China today. The device comes with an under-display selfie camera, 120W fast charging support, and many other high-end features. So, before going to the price and availability, let’s take a look at the key specs and features.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Launched: The Company’s First Under-Display Camera Smartphone

Design

Starting with the design, the Mi Mix 4 offers a truly bezel-less display at the front and a triple camera system at the back. On the front, the display looks like a single sheet of glass, without any intrusions from a punch-hole or waterdrop notch. The rear cameras are housed inside a humongous module placed on top of a ceramic back panel.

Display and Cameras

Although the Mi Mix 4 does not offer a crazy surround display as the Mi Mix Alpha, the device does offer a true bezel-less look, thanks to the under-display front camera. The device comes with a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with support for 10-bit color, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision technology to deliver an immersive viewing experience. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top.

Now, as aforementioned, there is a 20MP under-display camera at the front for selfies. Mi Mix 4 is the first Xiaomi device to come with such a front camera. Xiaomi says that it has used a special micro-diamond technology that reduces pixel sizes and increases pixel brightness. Thanks to this technology, users can capture clearer selfies with less distortion.

Mi Mix 4 is the first Xiaomi smartphone to launch with an under-display selfie camera

At the back, the triple camera setup includes a primary 1/1.33-inch 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HMX sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree FOV, and an 8MP periscope lens with support for 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. Both the primary camera and periscope camera come with OIS support.

Internals and Battery

As for the internals, the Mi Mix 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC that comes with an integrated Adreno 660 GPU. It is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage. Unfortunately, there is no microSD slot to expand the internal storage.

There is also a 4,500mAh battery inside that comes with support for a whopping 120W fast charging through a wired connection and 50W wireless fast charging support. There are two charging modes – Boost Mode and Default Mode.

As per the company, Mix 4 can fully charge from 0-100% in just 28 mins in Boost Mode and 45 mins in the Default Mode. The device also has a graphene-based heat dissipation system that prevents the device to reach more than 37-degree Celcius during the fast-charging sessions.

Connectivity and Other Features

Other than these advanced features, Mi Mix 4 also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and a pair of stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. There is a USB-C port at the bottom for charging and data transfer. However, the device does not come with a 3.5mm audio jack.

As for connectivity, the device comes with support for 5G networks with ultra-wideband (UWB) support, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC. Thanks to UWB support, you can simply “point your smartphone towards any compatible Xiaomi AIoT device, and immediately connect it to your device,” as per the official blog post.

The device runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box and will be available to buy in three color variants – Ceramic White, Ceramic Black, and Ceramic Gray.

Mi Mix 4: Price and Availability

Coming to the prices, the Mi Mix 4 is offered in four conifigurations – 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. You can check out the prices of each of the model listed below:

Mi Mix 4 (8GB + 128GB) – CNY 4,999 (~Rs 57,350)

– CNY 4,999 (~Rs 57,350) Mi Mix 4 (12GB + 128GB) – CNY 5,299 (~Rs 60,799)

– CNY 5,299 (~Rs 60,799) Mi Mix 4 (12GB + 256GB) – CNY 5,799 (~Rs 66,500)

– CNY 5,799 (~Rs 66,500) Mi Mix 4 (8GB + 512GB) – CNY 6,299 (~Rs 72,270)

The device will be available to buy in China starting from August 16. There is no word on whether the company will launch the Mix 4 in other regions, including India, or not.