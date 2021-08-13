Earlier this week, Xiaomi launched its Mi Mix 4 flagship smartphone with an under-display selfie camera. Unfortunately, the device is currently available to buy only in China. But if you liked the wallpapers Xiaomi teased in Mi Mix 4 renders, you will be glad to know that you can download Mi Mix 4 wallpapers right now.

Download Mi Mix 4 Wallpapers

The wallpapers are courtesy of the Ytechb blog. There are a total of nine wallpapers in 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. You can check out a preview of these wallpapers in the gallery below. Do keep in mind that these are compressed versions and you can find a link to the original files in the next paragraph.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

For Mi Mix 4, Xiaomi has taken a minimalistic approach, with a majority of them being abstract wallpapers. You also get a flower wallpaper and two images of what looks like drone shots of a beach. If you like what you are seeing, download Mi Mix 4 wallpapers directly from Telegram or Google Photos here.

Since the Mix 4 doesn’t have a punch-hole cutout and uses an under-display camera instead for selfies, you won’t see any odd attempts to cleverly hide the punch-hole here, like the ones seen in Pixel 6 series wallpapers. That said, you can use these wallpapers on any phone if you don’t mind a portion getting cut due to the phone’s notch or punch-hole.

Mi Mix 4 is not the only device Xiaomi recently launched in China. The Chinese tech giant also unveiled the Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Pro tablets with 120Hz display and Snapdragon chips. If you are interested in powerful yet feature-rich Android tablets, learn more about these devices from our linked launch article.