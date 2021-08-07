Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Mi Mix 4 next week on August 10 alongside the Mi Pad 5 series in China. Now, merely a few days away from the launch, the device has leaked yet again in a promotional poster. As spotted in a Weibo post by Mydrivers, the poster gives us a good look at the upcoming Mix 4’s rear.

Mi Mix 4 Poster Leak

The poster shows off the device’s ceramic body and the bezel-less display. For selfies, the handset is expected to feature an under-display camera. The rear camera module can also be seen in the poster, which you can check out below:

Based on previous leaks, the Mi Mix 4 will feature a Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. You could expect up to 12GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. The camera setup, as per rumors, will include a primary 50MP Samsung GN1s sensor, a 40MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto sensor.

Moreover, we might see a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging and up to 80W wireless charging. Other expected features include UWB, mmWave 5G, and MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

Availability Outside China?

The specifications of the Mi Mix 4 are undoubtedly appealing, but where it disappoints is in terms of availability. According to Xiaomi Global’s Product PR Agatha Tang’s tweet, the Mi Mix 4 is unlikely to launch outside China, at least for now. “It hurts me to say this, but no global plans at the moment,” wrote Agatha Tang on Twitter.

We will have to wait to see if Xiaomi changes its plans in terms of Mi Mix 4’s availability outside China. For now, you most likely won’t be able to get one outside the company’s home country.