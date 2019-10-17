Huawei’s Mate X foldable smartphone will reportedly go on sale from the end of this month, and the company has apparently made at least one little design change from the model that was originally demoed at the MWC in Spain earlier this year. According to a hands-on video of the retail unit, the release button for the screen now sports a striking orange accent to add a bit of a design flair to the device.

While Huawei has, obviously, strengthened the screen and the folding mechanism to enhance its overall sturdiness, it’s not immediately known if the company has implemented any other changes to the phone’s tech specs apart from the ones that were reported by Neowin a few weeks back. As per that report, the Mate X will ship with the Kirin 990 chipset powering the Mate 30 Pro and upgraded image sensors found in the P30 lineup.

The report doesn’t mention any other changes to the device’s hardware, which means it is still expected to sport an 8-inch (2,480 x 2,200) OLED panel, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage and a 4,400mAh battery, all of which were revealed by a recent listing on TENAA. The listing also seemingly confirmed that it will have a 5G avatar, thanks to the Balong 5000 5G modem.

In case you don’t know it already, the Mate X was originally expected to launch last June, but following all the troubles Samsung faced with the Galaxy Fold, Huawei postponed the launch date to September to perform further tests on the device. The launch date was pushed back for the second time in August, but the company is now believed to be all set to finally launch it commercially by the end of this month.

Featured Image Courtesy: Neowin