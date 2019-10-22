A day ahead of its expected launch, prices for the Huawei Mate X have supposedly been leaked online, suggesting it might be priced much lower in China than in Europe. According to Huawei Central, the Mate X will be available in two variants – one powered by the Kirin 980 and another, by the Kirin 990.

While the former is rumored to be priced at 9,999 yuan (around Rs. 1 lakh) in China, the latter is said to come with a 13,999 yuan (around Rs. 1.4 lakh) price-tag. In Europe, however, the device is expected to be priced at €2,299 (around Rs. 1.8 lakh), which is higher than the prices rumored for either of the variants in China. Either way, the prices are still only unconfirmed rumors, so we’ll still have to wait until tomorrow for confirmation.

According to recent leaks, the Mate X will ship with an 8-inch (2,480 x 2,200) OLED panel, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage and a 4,400mAh battery, all of which were revealed by a recent listing on TENAA. The listing also revealed it will have a 5G avatar, which has now seemingly been confirmed by the latest leak.

In case you don’t know it already, the Mate X was originally expected to launch last June, but following all the troubles Samsung faced with the Galaxy Fold, Huawei postponed the launch date to September for further tests. The launch date was pushed back for the second time in August, but now that the device is finally ready for prime-time, the company will be hoping it will not face any of the issues faced by the Galaxy Fold.

Featured Image Courtesy: Neowin