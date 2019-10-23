Huawei has finally put an end to the prolonged wait for its first-ever foldable smartphone, the Huawei Mate X, by announcing the price and availability details. The company today launched its foldable smartphone at a 5G conference being held in Shenzen and well, it’s priced exorbitantly and sadly confined to Huawei’s home ground.

Huawei Mate X: Specs and Features

Huawei Mate X was first unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona back in February as a direct competitor to the Galaxy Fold but had since been delayed. If you’re not aware, it features a more attractive outward-opening design as compared to Galaxy Fold, whose screen folds in and offers a secondary screen on the outside. It’s using the same polyimide protective film as the Galaxy Fold, which means you will need to use it carefully so as not to scratch the display.

Huawei Mate X features only a single 8-inch (2,480 x 2,200) OLED panel, which can be folded to give you a 6.6-inch main screen and a 6.36-inch secondary screen. If you are wondering why the second screen is smaller, well, it houses a strip on the side to house your internals including the processor, cameras, and antennas.

The company has even added a new physical button to unlock the folding display and be able to easily flip open the device in tablet mode. Huawei Mate X is powered by the Kirin 980 chipset with 5G support, thanks to the Balong 5000 5G modem onboard. It has been coupled with 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, 4500mAh of battery, and a new TOF sensor, alongside a triple camera setup.

The triple rear camera setup includes a 40MP RYYB primary sensor, coupled with an 8MP telephoto sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It supports up to 204800 ISO levels, OIS+AIS, and other amazing camera features we find on Huawei’s flagship phones.

While we expected the company to unveil an upgraded Kirin 990-powered variant of the Mate X foldable phone, Huawei on stage revealed that it’s going to arrive in 2020. It has been dubbed the Mate Xs as you can see in the image below.

Price and Availability

Huawei Mate X foldable phone comes in a single 8GB+512GB variant, which has been priced at 16,999 yuan (roughly around Rs. 1,70,000 or $2400) in China. The device currently will only be available in China and go on sale from November 15.

The company hasn’t announced a global launch date just yet but instead, says that it’s currently reviewing the possibility of a release in other international markets. So, stay tuned for more information and let us know which one you’d want to buy as your first foldable phone – the Galaxy Fold or Mate X.