Huawei’s Mate X foldable smartphone will reportedly go on sale from the end of this month. According to unidentified sources quoted by igeekblog, the device is already in production, but may be in short supply initially because of “difficulty in production and low yeild”. The development follows an earlier announcement which confirmed that the phone will finally go on sale from October after its launch was postponed twice following the controversies surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

As per the report, the rescheduled launch took this long because Huawei spend considerable time ensuring the sturdiness and durability of the phone’s folding screen. The company is also believed to have conducted what the blog called an “an in-depth system and application optimization” for its folding screen.

Do note that Huawei is yet to confirm the exact launch date and availability details, but we should get those info in the coming days. Now that the device is seemingly ready for prime time, the company will be hoping it will stand up to the rigors of daily use going forward.

In case you don’t know it already, the Mate X was originally expected to launch last June, but following all the troubles Samsung faced with the Galaxy Fold, Huawei postponed the launch date to September to perform further tests on the device. The launch date was pushed back for the second time in August, with online speculations even suggesting that the company may not be able to to release it in time for the holiday shopping season in China. Thankfully, though, those fears now seem to have been unfounded.

Featured Image Courtesy: Neowin