Spider-Man Games See Huge Player Spike and Brand New Day Deserves All the Credit

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been a blockbuster, capturing the world’s attention and stretching beyond the theatres. Recently, Insomniac’s Spider-Man games are witnessing a remarkable surge following the record-breaking success of the movie.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered has climbed the charts and now appears in the ‘most played’ section of Steam games. According to the Steam Database, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered has reached a 24-hour peak of 15,731 concurrent players, and currently it has over 10,000 active players in the game.

Meanwhile, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 isn’t far behind. The PC version has climbed to a 24-hour peak of 11,590 concurrent players, with more than 8100 players online at the time of reporting. Even Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has enjoyed renewed attention with 3710 concurrent players over the last 24 hours.

The timing is hardly a coincidence. With the new movie fresh in the audience’s minds and multiple Spider-Man games discounted on multiple digital storefronts, many players are jumping back in. Long-time fans and gamers are relating to the in-game moves that inspired the combat scenarios in Brand New Day.

The renewed interest is not just limited to the player counts on Steam Database. Multiple reports indicate that movie-goers are looking for more ways to continue the experience even after leaving the theatre. You can also browse the list of best Spider-Man games that our team picked up and had the most fun playing.

Insomniac Games has built a reputation for delivering some of the finest superhero titles, and moments like these continue attracting players for the upcoming years. The fluid web-swinging, cinematic storytelling, and perfected Spidey combat that fans love leave a long-lasting impression on gamers.

The record-breaking launch of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has dominated the theatres and trails right after Avengers: Endgame. So, if you’ve missed a few movies, consider browsing our list of all Spider-Man movies to double-check your knowledge.