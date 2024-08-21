Mafia The Old Country Is Taking Us Back to Sicily

Gamescom 2024 just ended and boy oh boy what an event it was. Besides all the amazing announcements that brought us new and old games alike, the event ended on a surprising note. The final announcement of the event was Mafia The Old Country, a brand new addition to the Mafia Series.

Mafia The Old Country is going to take place in 1900s Sicily and will be a prequel to all the games. The Old Country will uncover the origins of the organized crime that started it all. The short yet enticing teaser trailer showcased the all too familiar elements we have come to know and love from the Mafia games.

As per the official 2K Games blog post, Mafia The Old Country will have players ‘fight to survive in a dangerous and unforgiving era, with action brought to life by an authentic realism and rich storytelling.’ The game will craft a deep linear narrative with a classic mob movie feeling all set with beautiful visuals, rich lore, and all the deadly violence Mafia is known for.

Mafia The Old Country will release sometime in 2025 with more information to be revealed in December 2024.

