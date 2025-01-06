CES 2025: L’Oréal’s Latest Beauty Tech Takes the Guesswork Out of Skincare

L’Oréal is one of the most well-known beauty and makeup brands across the world. The company has several amazing skincare products under its belt. It announced its new product called L’Oréal Cell BioPrint at CES 2025. It’s a device that can analyze your skin and offer personalized treatments and ingredients to counter the signs of aging.

Cell BioPrint is a result of the company’s partnership with NanoEntek. This device aims to resolve the issue of sampling different products or ingredients to see what suits your skin and works best for it. The device can help determine what works best for you. It can give you a personalized result, as not everyone’s skin is the same.

Image Credit: L’Oréal

The way it works is, that someone has to stick a face strip and then dip it into a buffer solution. This strip is then put into a cartridge that is diagnosed by the Cell BioPrint machine. The device will also click some photos of your face, and ask queries related to your skin problems. L’Oréal will then use the diagnosis of your protein structure to offer tailored advice to improve your skin health. It will also suggest what ingredients aren’t suitable for you, either.

The entire process might sound intimidating, but it shouldn’t take more than five minutes. People can redo their tests to notice changes to their skin over some time. However, there is no fixed timeline as to when this product will become available for everyone. L’Oréal has stated that they will do a pilot run in Asia for the Cell BioPrint, but there are no words about its pricing and availability.

Cell BioPrint in its current state sounds too good to be true. But there is no exact way to put their claims to the test unless it is tried out by an independent group of scientists. The whole point of this machine is to remove the confusion of trying different products to see what’s best for you. But maybe it’s nothing more than just a proof of concept. Only time will tell.