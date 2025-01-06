CES 2025: There’s a New Apple Watch App That Lets You Control Your Mac with Gestures

About a year ago, a pioneer startup named Doublepoint Technologies launched a gesture control app that allows you to use a smartwatch to control phones, tablets, headsets, and other devices. And now, Apple Watch has got its own version. At CES 2025, Doublepoint Technologies introduced the brand-new WowMouse app for Apple Watch that lets you control your Mac with gestures.

According to the document shared here, the app has received some algorithm refinements and a strategic partnership with Bosch. The company says the Android version of the app already has 100,000 downloads. It works in a pretty simple manner. When you have an Apple Watch on your wrist, you can control your iPhone and Mac devices, navigate your smart TV, turn on lights, and do much more with click and cursor movements.

“Doublepoint plans to expand connectivity in the near future to include control of any Bluetooth-enabled device. On top of that, the software will be open-sourced so that developers can build on the existing work”. – Doublepoint Technologies

Doublepoint Technologies has partnered with Bosch Sensortec to integrate their gesture-recognition algorithms into the latter’s smart inertial measurement units (IMUs). This enables precise and low-latency gesture control with minimal power consumption. Image Credit: Doublepoint Technologies

Bosch Sensortec is a renowned player in the phone and tablet industry. It provides MEMS sensors for gesture detection, activity measurements, and image stabilization. So, the partnership gives us a glimpse of the future and how capable DoublePoint Technologies is in expanding device control capabilities with its software stack.

At CES 2025, Doublepoint Technologies demonstrated how you can use the WowMouse app on Apple Watch to control Mac devices. You can use the app to play games, use it as an XR input, summon AI assistant, and control home devices.

In addition to the watchOS app, Doublepoint has updated the underlying framework with crucial improvements. The static accuracy went up to 97%, while mid-walk and running figures have raised to 94% and 95% respectively.

“This enhanced performance paves the way for innovative applications in smartwatches, fitness wearables, augmented reality headsets, accessibility tools, and a range of everyday use cases.”– Doublepoint Technologies

The WowMouse app is already available on the App Store, and you can download it for free.

It’s worth knowing that Apple already offers a Double Tap system, which allows wrist-based feature controls on the Apple Watch. However, this functionality is limited to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 9, and newer models.