List of Compatible Vivo Phones That Will Get the Android 12-Based Funtouch OS 12 Update

Google recently started rolling out its next-gen Android 12 update for eligible Pixel devices. In the official release, the company added that we will see popular Android phone makers release their Android 12-based custom skin in the coming weeks. We have already seen brands like Oppo and Realme confirm the update schedule for their Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and Realme UI 3.0 skins, respectively. And now, Vivo has revealed the list of devices that will receive its Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 update.

The company announced the rollout of the Funtouch OS 12 beta update via an official tweet recently. Along with the announcement, Vivo shared a list of devices eligible to receive the update and possible timelines during which they will get Funtouch OS 12.

Here is a list of devices that will receive the Funtouch OS 12 beta update, starting with the recently launched Vivo X70 Pro+ flagship phone next month. We have also categorized the devices based on the possible release timelines for your convenience.

November 2021

Vivo X70 Pro+

December 2021

Vivo X60 Pro+

Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo X60

Vivo V21

Vivo Y72 5G

January 2022

Vivo X70 Pro

Vivo V21e

Vivo V20 2021

Vivo V20

Vivo Y21

Vivo Y51A

Vivo Y31

February 2022

Vivo X50 Pro

Vivo X50

Vivo V20 Pro

Vivo V20 SE

Vivo Y33s

Vivo Y20G

Vivo Y53s

Vivo Y12s

Early March 2022

Vivo S1

Vivo Y19

Early April 2022

Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo V17

Vivo S1 Pro

Vivo Y73

Vivo Y51

Vivo Y20

Vivo Y20i

Vivo Y30

As you can see here, Vivo will be rolling out the Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 beta update to more than 30 devices over the next six months.,

As part of the new update, Vivo is looking to add various new features to its mobile devices. These include redesigned widgets, a new nano music player, and support for the extended RAM technology. So, if your Vivo device is on the list above, you will be eligible to receive the beta update from Vivo to try out the new features before they roll out publicly in the latter half of 2022.