List of Compatible Vivo Phones That Will Get the Android 12-Based Funtouch OS 12 Update

Google recently started rolling out its next-gen Android 12 update for eligible Pixel devices. In the official release, the company added that we will see popular Android phone makers release their Android 12-based custom skin in the coming weeks. We have already seen brands like Oppo and Realme confirm the update schedule for their Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and Realme UI 3.0 skins, respectively. And now, Vivo has revealed the list of devices that will receive its Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 update.
The company announced the rollout of the Funtouch OS 12 beta update via an official tweet recently. Along with the announcement, Vivo shared a list of devices eligible to receive the update and possible timelines during which they will get Funtouch OS 12.
Vivo Devices That Will Get Funtouch OS 12 Update
Here is a list of devices that will receive the Funtouch OS 12 beta update, starting with the recently launched Vivo X70 Pro+ flagship phone next month. We have also categorized the devices based on the possible release timelines for your convenience.
November 2021
- Vivo X70 Pro+
December 2021
- Vivo X60 Pro+
- Vivo X60 Pro
- Vivo X60
- Vivo V21
- Vivo Y72 5G
January 2022
- Vivo X70 Pro
- Vivo V21e
- Vivo V20 2021
- Vivo V20
- Vivo Y21
- Vivo Y51A
- Vivo Y31
February 2022
- Vivo X50 Pro
- Vivo X50
- Vivo V20 Pro
- Vivo V20 SE
- Vivo Y33s
- Vivo Y20G
- Vivo Y53s
- Vivo Y12s
Early March 2022
- Vivo S1
- Vivo Y19
Early April 2022
- Vivo V17 Pro
- Vivo V17
- Vivo S1 Pro
- Vivo Y73
- Vivo Y51
- Vivo Y20
- Vivo Y20i
- Vivo Y30
As you can see here, Vivo will be rolling out the Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 beta update to more than 30 devices over the next six months.,
As part of the new update, Vivo is looking to add various new features to its mobile devices. These include redesigned widgets, a new nano music player, and support for the extended RAM technology. So, if your Vivo device is on the list above, you will be eligible to receive the beta update from Vivo to try out the new features before they roll out publicly in the latter half of 2022.