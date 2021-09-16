Here’s a List of Oppo and OnePlus Phones That Will Get Android 12-Based ColorOS 12 Update

Oppo has unveiled its latest software skin, ColorOS 12, based on Android 12 in China today. It not only features fresh design aesthetics but also a boatload of exciting new features. ColorOS 12 introduces a responsive design system, Omoji, floating windows, and a myriad of performance and privacy enhancements. While we have already listed the best new ColorOS 12 features in another article, we bet many of you are curious to know if your Oppo smartphone will get the ColorOS 12 update or not.

Moreover, since OnePlus has been merged with Oppo, fans of the former will also be eager to know when their device will get the ColorOS 12 update over the existing and much-loved OxygenOS skin. So, without further ado, let’s have a look at the official ColorOS 12 update rollout schedule:

The Chinese phone maker has confirmed that over 50 smartphones from the Oppo and OnePlus portfolio are eligible to receive the Android 12-based ColorOS 12 update. After the release of the stable Android 12 update, the Chinese giant will first roll out its new skin to the flagship Oppo Find X3 and the OnePlus 9 series next month. The next two months are stacked with the previous-gen Oppo flagship, followed by the OnePlus 9R and older flagships in the first half of 2022.

You can check out the complete list of ColorOS 12 compatible smartphones along with the release date right here:

October 2021 Oppo Find X3 Oppo Find X3 Pro Oppo Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition OnePlus 9 Pro OnePlus 9



November 2021 Oppo Find X2 Oppo Find X2 League of Legends Edition Oppo Find X2 Pro Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition Oppo Reno 6 Oppo Reno 6 Pro Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ Detective Conan Edition



December 2021 Oppo Ace2 Oppo Ace2 EVA Limited Edition Oppo Reno 5 Oppo Reno 5K Oppo Reno 5 Pro Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Artist Limited Edition Oppo K9 5G Oppo A93 5G Oppo A95 5G



First Half of 2022 OnePlus 9R 5G OnePlus 8T OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 7T OnePlus 7T Pro OnePlus 7 OnePlus 7 Pro Oppo Reno Ace Oppo Reno Ace Gundam Edition Oppo Reno 4 Oppo Reno 4 SE Oppo Reno 4 Pro Oppo Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition Oppo Reno 4 Pro 2020 Summer Edition Oppo Reno 3 Oppo Reno 3 Pro Oppo Reno 3 Pro Classic Blue Edition Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Oppo Reno Barcelona Edition Oppo K9 Pro 5G Oppo K7 Oppo K7x Oppo A93s 5G Oppo A92s 5G Oppo A72 5G Oppo A55 5G Oppo A53 5G



As you may have already noticed, the OnePlus Nord series is missing from the list above. And there’s a simple explanation for that. The ColorOS 12 update schedule you see above is for the Chinese market, where the company hasn’t launched the Nord series. The OnePlus Nord, Nord CE, Nord 2, and other budget offerings are limited to India, Europe, and the US. We expect OnePlus to shed light on the update timeline for the global markets soon enough. So stay tuned for more information.

Is your Oppo or OnePlus phone listed above? Are you excited to use ColorOS 12 over OxygenOS? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.