Here’s a List of Oppo Phones That Will Get ColorOS 12 Update in India

After unveiling the Android 12-based ColorOS 12 in China last month, Oppo has unveiled its software skin for the global markets today. In addition to announcing new ColorOS 12 features that will be available to users globally, the Chinese giant has revealed the update rollout plan for ColorOS 12 in India today. In this article, we have compiled the complete list of Oppo phones that will get the ColorOS 12 update once the public rollout starts in the country. So, read the article till the end to know if your Oppo Find, Reno, F-series, or A-series phone is on the list or not. We have also detailed how you can apply for the ColorOs 12 beta program.

Official List of ColorOS 12 Comptaible Oppo Phones (2021)

Now, before we move on to the list, it is worth mentioning that Oppo will roll out the ColorOS 12 update for different devices at different timelines. We will mention the rollout timeline for the device at the end of the list.

With that out of the, take a look at the complete list of compatible Oppo smartphones that will get the ColorOS 12 update:

October 2021 Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G



November 2021 Oppo Find X2 Pro Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition Oppo Find X2 Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Oppo Reno6 Pro Diwali Edition Oppo Reno6 5G



December 2021 Oppo Reno6 Oppo Reno5 Oppo Reno5 Marvel Edition Oppo Reno6 Z 5G Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G Oppo Reno5 Pro Oppo F19 Pro+ Oppo A74 5G Oppo A73 5G



First Half of 2022 Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G Oppo Find X3 Neo 5G Oppo Find X2 Neo Oppo Find X2 Lite Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Oppo Reno5 5G Oppo Reno5 F Oppo Reno5 Lite Oppo Reno5 Z 5G Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G Oppo Reno4 5G Oppo Reno4 F Oppo Reno4 Lite Oppo Reno4 Z 5G Oppo Reno4 Pro Oppo Reno4 Oppo Reno4 Mo Salah Edition Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G Oppo Reno3 Pro Oppo Reno3 Oppo Reno5 A Oppo F19 Pro Oppo F17 Pro Oppo A94 5G Oppo A94 Oppo A93 Oppo A54 5G Oppo A53s 5G



Second Half of 2022 Oppo F17 Oppo F19s Oppo F19 Oppo A74 Oppo A73 Oppo A53 Oppo A53s Oppo A16s



So, this is the list of Oppo smartphones that will support the Android 12-based ColorOS 12, once it releases publicly next year.

Coming to the timeline, the Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G will start receiving the ColorOS 12 beta globally today. Starting from November 2021, Oppo devices ranging from the Oppo Find X2 Pro to the Oppo Reno6 5G will get the ColorOS 12 beta. And the devices ranging from the Oppo Reno6 to Oppo A73 5G will start receiving the update from December 2021.

Starting from the first half of 2022, the devices ranging from Find X3 Lite 5G to Oppo A53s 5G will receive the ColorOS 12 beta update. The rest of the devices in the list will receive the update in the second half of 2022.

Now, if you own an Oppo device and it is on the above list, you can get the beta version of the ColorOS 12 software skin once it starts rolling out for your device. However, before you can download and use it on your device, you will be required to apply for the beta program.

So, follow the steps below to apply for the ColorOS 12 beta update:

Unlock your Oppo device and go to the Setting menu.

Tap the Software Update option.

Tap the setting icon on the screen.

Go to Trial version and then tap Beta Version.

Fill in the required information and tap the Submit button

Once your application reaches Oppo, the company will review it. If your application is accepted, you will receive a notification, once the test version of ColorOS 12 becomes available for your device.

So, that is all the information you need to download and use Oppo’s next-gen ColorOS 12 skin based on Android 12. The custom Android-based Oppo skin is to bring various new features like a new UI design, Omojis, FlexDrop, Cross-screen interconnection, and more. So, be sure to try them out once you get your hands on ColorOS 12, and let us know about your experience in the comments below.