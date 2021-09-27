Here’s a List of Smartphones That Will Stop Supporting WhatsApp from November 1

While WhatsApp has been working on new features for its app on Android and iOS, the company has announced an impactful change for older smartphones recently. The Facebook-owned messaging giant, much like last year, announced that WhatsApp will only be compatible with smartphones running Android 4.1 or above, iOS 10 or above, and KaiOS 2.5.1 or above, starting from November 1, 2021.
So, here is a list of older devices that will stop supporting WhatsApp starting from the said date. If your device is on the list, be sure to read the article till the end.
List of WhatsApp-Incompatible Smartphones
Apple
Starting from November, WhatsApp will stop supporting iPhones running iOS 9. So, Apple devices that cannot be updated to iOS 10 will be incompatible with WhatsApp. Currently, this only includes the iPhone 4S that launched back in 2011.
Other iPhone models such as the iPhone SE (2016), iPhone 6S, and 6S Plus that shipped with iOS 9 can be updated to the latest iOS 15 to support WhatsApp.
Samsung
Samsung smartphones that will be unable to run WhatsApp from November include:
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Galaxy Trend II
- Galaxy SII
- Galaxy S3 mini
- Galaxy Xcover 2
- Galaxy Core
- Galaxy Ace 2.
Sony
The Sony devices that will stop supporting WhatsApp later this year will be:
- Sony Xperia Miro
- Sony Xperia Neo L
- Xperia Arc S.
Huawei
You can check out the list of Huawei devices that will be unable to run WhatsApp right below.
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Ascend Mate
- Ascend D Quad XL
- Ascend D1 Quad XL
- Ascend P1 S
- Ascend D2.
ZTE
The ZTE models that cannot be upgraded to Android 4.1 to support WhatsApp are:
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- ZTE V956
- Grand X Quad V987
- Grand Memo.
LG
The list of LG devices that will stop supporting WhatsApp from November is pretty long. You can check it out right below.
- LG Lucid 2
- Optimus F7
- Optimus F5
- Optimus L3 II Dual
- Optimus L5
- Optimus L5 II
- Optimus L5 Dual
- Optimus L3 II
- Optimus L7
- Optimus L7 II Dual
- Optimus L7 II
- Optimus F6
- Enact
- Optimus L4 II Dual
- Optimus F3
- Optimus L4 II
- Optimus L2 II
- Optimus Nitro HD
- 4X HD
- Optimus F3Q.
Other Smartphones
- Alcatel One Touch Evo 7
- Archos 53 Platinum
- HTC Desire 500
- Caterpillar Cat B15
- Wiko Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight
- Lenovo A820
- UMi X2
- Faea F1
- THL W8.
So, these are the smartphones that will no longer support WhatsApp, starting from November 1 this year.
What Can You Do After November 1?
So, if your device is on this list and you are active on WhatsApp, be sure to back up the chats to Google Drive or iCloud before the said date to keep your messages and media files intact. However, if you want to keep using WhatsApp, unfortunately, you will have to pay the extra bucks and upgrade your device. Then, you can restore your chats on the new device to continue using the messaging service. Otherwise, you can try WhatsApp alternatives that support Android 4.0 or iOS 9 for your messaging needs.