Here’s a List of Smartphones That Will Stop Supporting WhatsApp from November 1

While WhatsApp has been working on new features for its app on Android and iOS, the company has announced an impactful change for older smartphones recently. The Facebook-owned messaging giant, much like last year, announced that WhatsApp will only be compatible with smartphones running Android 4.1 or above, iOS 10 or above, and KaiOS 2.5.1 or above, starting from November 1, 2021.

So, here is a list of older devices that will stop supporting WhatsApp starting from the said date. If your device is on the list, be sure to read the article till the end.

List of WhatsApp-Incompatible Smartphones

Apple

Starting from November, WhatsApp will stop supporting iPhones running iOS 9. So, Apple devices that cannot be updated to iOS 10 will be incompatible with WhatsApp. Currently, this only includes the iPhone 4S that launched back in 2011.

Other iPhone models such as the iPhone SE (2016), iPhone 6S, and 6S Plus that shipped with iOS 9 can be updated to the latest iOS 15 to support WhatsApp.

Samsung

Samsung smartphones that will be unable to run WhatsApp from November include:

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy SII

Galaxy S3 mini

Galaxy Xcover 2

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Ace 2.

Sony

The Sony devices that will stop supporting WhatsApp later this year will be:

Sony Xperia Miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Xperia Arc S.

Huawei

You can check out the list of Huawei devices that will be unable to run WhatsApp right below.

Huawei Ascend G740

Ascend Mate

Ascend D Quad XL

Ascend D1 Quad XL

Ascend P1 S

Ascend D2.

ZTE

The ZTE models that cannot be upgraded to Android 4.1 to support WhatsApp are:

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE V956

Grand X Quad V987

Grand Memo.

LG

The list of LG devices that will stop supporting WhatsApp from November is pretty long. You can check it out right below.

LG Lucid 2

Optimus F7

Optimus F5

Optimus L3 II Dual

Optimus F5

Optimus L5

Optimus L5 II

Optimus L5 Dual

Optimus L3 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Dual

Optimus L7 II

Optimus F6

Enact

Optimus L4 II Dual

Optimus F3

Optimus L4 II

Optimus L2 II

Optimus Nitro HD

4X HD

Optimus F3Q.

Other Smartphones

Alcatel One Touch Evo 7

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Caterpillar Cat B15

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight

Lenovo A820

UMi X2

Faea F1

THL W8.

So, these are the smartphones that will no longer support WhatsApp, starting from November 1 this year.

What Can You Do After November 1?

So, if your device is on this list and you are active on WhatsApp, be sure to back up the chats to Google Drive or iCloud before the said date to keep your messages and media files intact. However, if you want to keep using WhatsApp, unfortunately, you will have to pay the extra bucks and upgrade your device. Then, you can restore your chats on the new device to continue using the messaging service. Otherwise, you can try WhatsApp alternatives that support Android 4.0 or iOS 9 for your messaging needs.