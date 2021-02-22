LG continues to expand its budget portfolio with the launch of three new W-series smartphones in India today. After the LG W11 and W31 series, the Korean giant has unveiled the W41 series in India. It includes the W41, W41 Plus, and W41 Pro. All of the devices feature a MediaTek chipset, quad-cameras, and huge 5,000mAh batteries.

Price and Availability

The LG W41 series has been priced starting at Rs. 13,490 in India. The LG W41+ is priced at Rs. 14,490 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. LG W41 Pro offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for Rs. 15,490. It will be available to buy at leading stores, says the official press note.

LG W41 Series: Specifications

Starting off with the vanilla LG W41, it features a 6.55-inch HD+ LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 1600 x 720-pixel resolution. You get a punch-hole cutout, which houses an 8MP selfie camera, at the top left.

Under the hood, the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset powers the LG W41. It is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card). The device runs Android 10 out-of-the-box, which is really disappointing. Google is now testing the Android 12 developer preview and phone makers are releasing brand new phones with a two-year-old version of the operating system.

The W41 also comes equipped with a huge 5,000mAh battery that charges via the USB Type-C port at the bottom. The smartphone also includes a quad-camera setup on the rear. It includes a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Now, let me tell you the difference between the three new LG W41 smartphones. The Korean giant has pulled a Lava Z-series stunt with its latest series. The design and specifications for all of the three variants remain the same. It’s only RAM and storage options that vary between the standard, Plus, and the Pro variants.

LG W41 Plus includes 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage whereas the W41 Pro comes equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. So yeah, you are getting three new MediaTek Helio G35-powered phones in the Rs. 13,000 to Rs. 16,000 price bracket.

If you are looking to buy a new budget smartphone, we suggest you steer clear of the LG W41 series and wait for the Redmi Note 10 and Narzo 30 series launch. You will be able to get value-for-money in the same price bracket.