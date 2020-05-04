We’re merely a few days away from LG’s upcoming smartphone Velvet’s launch and now, hands-on images of the device have leaked online, showing off the design that we have seen on the official renders posted by the company.

The hands-on images appear to have captured from a demo-unit in a retail store. Apart from the design, one of the images has revealed the camera app’s user interface. Take a look at the images below.

The LG Velvet sports a 6.8-inch Cinema Fullvision OLED display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. LG has opted for Snapdragon 765G chipset in the phone, thereby bringing support for 5G connectivity.

LG Velvet will feature 8GB of RAM, coupled with 128GB of internal memory that can be further expanded up to 2TB with a microSD card. The handset measures 167.2×74.1×7.9mm and weighs 180g. You get stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port.

In terms of optics, the device equips a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. LG has housed a 16MP camera in the waterdrop notch at the front for selfies.

As far as device-specific features are concerned, LG Velvet offers three new features namely AI Sound, Voice-out Focus, and ASMR recording. AI Sound automatically optimizes media for better clarity and immersive experience, whereas Voice-out Focus adjusts the background noise and voice while recording a video. The ASMR recording feature maximizes the sensitivity of the handset’s microphones.

LG Velvet packs a decent 4,300mAh battery and will retail in four color variants namely Aurora White, Aurora Gray, Aurora Green, and Illusion Sunset. The company will be selling optional accessories such as LG Dual Screen and LG Stylus Pen alongside the Velvet.

Right now, the pricing of the device remains unknown but we will not have to wait too long to find out since the company will be announcing the price officially on the 7th of May, so stay tuned for more updates.