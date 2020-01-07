AMD has unveiled the new, third generation Ryzen processors at CES 2020. The line-up brings a bunch of Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5, and Ryzen 7 up to the 4000 series of processors based on AMD’s Zen 2 architecture. Along with that, the company has also announced a couple of AMD Athlon processors.

AMD Ryzen 4000 Series

Under the Ryzen 4000 series, AMD has unveiled the Ryzen 3 4300U, Ryzen 5 4500U, Ryzen 5 4600U, Ryzen 7 4700U, Ryzen 7 4800U, Ryzen 5 4600H, and the Ryzen 7 4800H processors, going up to 8 cores and 16 threads on the Ryzen 7 4800H. Here are the specifications of the processors unveiled by AMD today in the Ryzen 4000 series:

Processor Name Cores/Threads TDP Frequency Ryzen 7 4800H 8C/16T 45W 2.9GHz; Up to 4.2GHz Ryzen 5 4600H 6C/12T 45W 3.0GHz; Up to 4.0GHz Ryzen 7 4800U 8C/16T 15W 1.8GHz; Up to 4.2GHz Ryzen 7 4700U 8C/8T 15W 2.0GHz; Up to 4.1GHz Ryzen 5 4600U 6C/12T 15W 2.1GHz; Up to 4.0GHz Ryzen 5 4500U 6C/6T 15W 2.3GHz; Up to 4.0GHz Ryzen 3 4300U 4C/4T 15W 2.7GHz; Up to 3.7GHz

According to AMD, the Ryzen 4800H offers up to 5% better single-threaded and 46% faster multi-threaded performance as compared to its competition. The processor also brings 25% faster 4K encoding with Adobe Premiere, and up to 39% better gameplay physics simulation performance.

AMD is also claiming that the Ryzen 7 4800U brings up to 4% better single-threaded, and up to 90% faster multi-threaded performance along with 18% faster graphics performance than competing processors.

AMD Athlon 3000 Series Mobile Processors

The company also unveiled two new AMD Athlon mobile processors in the 3000 series. The processors offer up to 86% faster graphics and 51% better productivity over its competition — that’s AMD’s claim based on its testing done against the Intel Pentium Gold 5405U processor. Here are the specifications of the Athlon processors unveiled by AMD today:

Processor Name Cores/Threads TDP Frequency AMD Athlon Gold 3150U 2C/4T 15W 2.4GHz; Up to 3.3GHz AMD Athlon Silver 3050U 2C/2T 15W 2.3GHz; Up to 3.2GHz

AMD’s competition, Intel has also been on a roll at CES 2020. The company has announced a new foldable prototype laptop which looks amazing, along with other devices including a discrete GPU. We’re on the ground at CES 2020, so stay tuned for more updates.