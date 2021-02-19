Lenovo kicked off its smart-home journey by launching the Lenovo Smart Clock and Smart Display in 2019. Last year, the company launched the Smart Clock Essential with built-in Google Assistant support to extend the product lineup. Now, Lenovo has launched the device in India to gain an upper-hand in the booming IoT market in the country.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential: Key Specs

Before moving to the price and availability of Lenovo Smart Clock Essential in India, let me give you an overview of the key specs of the device.

The Smart Clock Essential is a smart speaker with a display. It features a 4-inch LED panel which, unfortunately, does not support touch input. It can show you the current time, temperature, days of the week, and notifications for scheduled alarms.

The device supports Google Assistant, as I mentioned before. So, you can also use the Smart Clock Essential like a smart speaker and ask the voice assistant to play music or fetch the current news. The device will play the media on its 3W 1.5″ speaker.

Moreover, it is the company’s first smart home device to come with built-in support for Hindi language commands. You can check out some of the key specs of the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential right here:

Display: 4-inch LED display with 31 Lumes night light

Amlogic A113X processor

Audio: 3W Speaker

2 x Microphone Array

4 GB RAM and 512 MB ROM

Microphone Mute Toggle (1), Volume +/- (1), Play Button, and Alarm Button

WLAN: 2.4G/5G Dual Band, IEEE 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0

Dimensions: 121mm x 64mm x 83mm

Weight: 240 grams

Price and Availability

It is worth mentioning that Lenovo Smart Clock Essential launched with a price tag of $49.99 (~Rs. 3,650) in the global market. In India, however, the device has arrived with Rs. 4,499 price tag, and it comes in a soft grey color.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is currently available on Lenovo’s official website and Flipkart. It will be available in offline retail stores soon.