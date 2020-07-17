The yet-to-be-announced Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone is now up for pre-order on JD.com in China. The listing has revealed some interesting tidbits about the upcoming device, as well as a few presumably-official renders that show off the phone in all its glory. The e-commerce portal also refers to the device as the the ‘Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Pro’. However, it’s not immediately clear as to whether that will, indeed, be its official name.

Meanwhile, the renders suggest that the device won’t have either a notch or a punch-hole upfront. In that case, it will likely sport a popup selfie-cam, as suggested in earlier reports. The device will apparently ship with a 20MP selfie-camera housed within a popup module located on the side of the phone. Most devices that implement the popup mechanism for selfie cameras have them at the top. So it will be interesting to see if the novel placement helps or hampers the functioning of the device.

Either way, the renders also suggest that the Lenovo Legion phone will have two front-firing stereo speakers. The left side of the smartphone will also apparently have trigger buttons. The concept was popularized by the Asus ROG Phone, but has since been adopted by most gaming devices, including the Nubia Red Magic lineup.

Lenovo is all set to launch its first-generation gaming smartphone on July 22. The company has already confirmed that the device will ship with the Snapdragon 865+ processor. A recent listing on AnTuTu also suggested that it might come with 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It might also feature a 144Hz FullHD (2340×1080) display and run Android 10 with ‘Legion OS’ on top.

Featured Image Courtesy: JD.com