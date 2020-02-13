Having announced its plans to get into the niche mobile gaming segment with a Legion-branded gaming smartphone this year, Lenovo has today started teasing the device on social media.

In an official post on Weibo, the company today revealed that its first-gen Legion gaming smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC – Qualcomm’s latest top-of-the-line mobile chipset that is expected to power most of the flagship smartphones this year.

There’s no more info on the upcoming device at this point, but going by how Lenovo markets its products, we can expect the company to keep revealing some of its other key features and specs through online teasers in the coming days. It’s a part of its marketing efforts to hype-up its first-generation gaming smartphone ahead of its launch.

While there’s not a lot of info, we can expect the Legion gaming phone to follow Asus ROG Phone’s lead. It will be a top-of-the-line device, possibly with custom cooling solutions and a massive battery to address the needs of today’s mobile gamers. While mobile gaming is an increasingly lucrative business for developers and game publishers, dedicated gaming-oriented handsets continue to remain few and far between with a few notable exceptions, like Xiaomi (Black Shark), Asus (ROG Phone) and Nubia (Red Magic).

Following the rampant success of the aforementioned gaming smartphones, other phone makers are also looking to enter this segment with the promise of specialized software features and hardware components, so it will be interesting to see how Lenovo plans on leveraging the ‘Legion’ brand, which has established itself as one of the names to be reckoned with in the PC gaming industry.

Featured Image Courtesy: Lenovo (via Weibo)