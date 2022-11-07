This Is How Much the Affordable Lava Blaze 5G Will Cost You in India

Indian brand Lava Mobile, at this year’s IMC, introduced its affordable 5G phone in India. The company has now revealed the price of the phone, which makes it the most affordable 5G phone in the country. Check out the details below.

Lava Blaze 5G: Price and Availability

The Lava Blaze 5G is now available to buy at an introductory price of Rs 9,999. It can be purchased via Amazon India.

The phone comes in light blue and green colors. There’s also an option to get a ‘free service at home’ too.

Lava Blaze 5G: Specs and Features

To recall, the Lava Blaze 5G comes with a Glass back design and features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a waterdrop notch and Widevine L1 support.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimenisty 700 chipset, which is also seen on the Poco M4 5G, the Redmi Note 10T 5G, and more. It comes in a single 4GB of RAM option, which can be extended by up to an additional 3GB. There’s support for 128GB of storage, which can also be expanded by up to 1TB.

The camera department includes 50MP AI triple rear cameras with EIS and 2K video recording, along with an 8MP selfie shooter. There’s a 5,000mAh battery on board. The Lava Blaze 5G runs Android 12 with the anonymous call recording feature.

Additionally, the smartphone supports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, NSA (n41/n77/n78) and SA (n1/n3/n5/n8/n28/n41/n77/n78) 5G bands, and more. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth version 5.1 USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, OTG, and more.