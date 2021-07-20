Redmi Note 10T 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India

Xiaomi has expanded its Redmi Note lineup in India with the launch of its first-ever 5G Redmi Note smartphone today. The Chinese giant, as promised earlier, has unveiled the Redmi Note 10T 5G in India. It comes with a MediaTek chipset, a 90Hz display, a triple-camera setup, and more. So, let’s take a look at the specs and features of the Redmi Note 10T 5G before going to its price and availability in India.

Redmi Note 10T 5G Launched in India

Key Specs and Features

Now, it is worth mentioning that the Redmi Note 10T 5G is essentially a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G, which the company launched in China and the global market earlier this year.

On the front, the Redmi Note 10T 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with support for a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. It comes with a 2400 x 1080p resolution. It has a center punch-hole cutout to house the 8MP selfie snapper.

Turning to the optics, the Redmi Note 10T features a triple camera setup at the back. It packs a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. It also has a dual-LED dual-tone flash and can capture videos at up to 1080p @ 30FPS.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 10T 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is an octa-core processor based on the 7nm architecture. It has an integrated Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It also comes with a dedicated MicroSD slot to expand the storage to up to 1TB.

There is also a big 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging inside. Other than these, the device comes with dual-SIM support, with both SIM cards supporting 5G networks, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack with Hi-Res audio support alongside a USB-C port for charging and data transfer.

It comes in four color variants – Marvellous Metallic Blue, Magnificent Mint Green, Classy Chromium White, and Gorgeous Graphite Black. It runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

Coming to the prices, the Redmi Note 10T 5G comes in two configurations. The higher-end model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 15,999, while the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage comes for Rs 13,999.

The device will be available to buy from July 26 in India via Xiaomi’s official website, Amazon India, and offline retail stores.