Lava Blaze 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 Introduced at Around Rs 10,000

Indian brand Lava has announced the new Blaza 5G phone, which is the first 5G phone at around Rs 10,000 in the country. The phone was introduced by Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & IT (MeitY), Ashwani Vaishnaw at the ongoing IMC 2022 event. Here are the details to know.

Lava Blaze 5G: Specs and Features

The Lava Blaze 5G features a Glass back design and comes in light blue and green colors. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch. The screen supports Widevine L1 too.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and competes with the likes of the Poco M4 5G, the Redmi Note 10T 5G, and more. This is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s support for 3GB of extended RAM too.

As for the cameras, the Lava Blaze 5G comes with 50MP triple AI cameras at the back and an 8MP selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 5,o00mAh battery and runs Android 12. The device comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, anonymous call recording feature, and more. There’s support for the 1/3/5/8/28/41/77/78 5G bands.

Price and Availability

The Lava Blaze 5G will be up for pre-order around Diwali and will be priced around Rs 10,000. However, the exact price and date of availability remain unknown. We shall let you know when more details are out.

So, stay tuned and do tell us if you are interested in the most affordable 5G phone in India yet in the comments below.