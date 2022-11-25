Affordable Lava Blaze Nxt Phone Launched in India

In addition to the Lave Blaze Pro and the Blaze 5G, Lava Mobiles has now launched the new affordable Blaze Nxt phone in India. The device comes with a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, a glass back design, and more features. Have a read to know more.

Lava Blaze Nxt: Specs and Features

The Lava Blaze Nxt features a glass back design and has a rectangular rear camera hump with the sensors arranged in a triangle. The front has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS 2.5D Curved display with a waterdrop notch.

The MediaTek Helio G37 chipset is paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The phone also gets support for virtual RAM for up to 3GB of added RAM. Plus, the storage can also be expanded by up to 256GB via a memory card.

The camera department includes a 13MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a VGA sensor. There’s an 8MP selfie shooter with a screen flash. There’s an LED flash at the back too. The phone comes with camera features like AI Mode, Beauty Mode, HDR Mode, Portrait Mode, Night Mode Panorama Mode, Filters, Slow Motion, QR Scanner, Timelapse, and Macro Mode.

The Lava Blaze Nxt gets its juice from a 5,000mAh battery and runs Android 12. Further, it gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, a USB-C port, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth version 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, and OTG support.

Price and Availability

The Lava Blaze Nxt comes with a price tag of Rs 9,299 to rival options like the Redmi A1+, the Infinix Hot 12 Pro, the Realme C31, and more. The phone will be available to buy, starting December 2 via Lava’s website and Amazon India.

There are Glass Green, Glass Red, and Glass Blue colors to choose from.