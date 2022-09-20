Lava Blaze Pro with 50MP Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India

Indian brand Lava has added a new phone to its Blaze series in India. The Blaze Pro is a part of the affordable price segment and comes with intriguing features like a 90Hz display and 50MP cameras, among others. Here are the details.

Lava Blaze Pro: Specs and Features

The Lava Blaze Pro features a rectangular camera hump at the back and a waterdrop notch upfront. It comes in Glass Gold, Glass Green, Glass Blue, and Glass Orange colorways.

The front has a 6.5-inch IPS HD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. While the side bezels are thin, the top and bottom bezels are significantly visible. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. There’s an option to expand the RAM (up to 3GB) and even the storage (up to 256GB).

The camera department includes a 50MP AI main camera, a macro camera, and a depth sensor. The front snapper stands at 8MP. There’s support for up to 6x zoom, Beauty, HDR, Night mode, Portrait mode, Panorama, Slow Motion, Filters, GIF, Timelapse, and QR Scanner camera features.

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the Blaze Pro runs Android 12. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth version 5.0, OTG, and FM radio. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock.

Price and Availability

The Lava Blaze Pro is priced at Rs 10,499 and will be available via the company’s website. It competes with the likes of the Realme C33, the Moto E32s, and more in India.

There’s no word on its sale date as of now.