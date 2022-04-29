Poco M4 5G with Dimensity 700, 50MP Cameras Launched in India

Poco has expanded its M4-series with the addition of a new affordable 5G smartphone in India today. The Poco M4 Pro and M4 Pro 5G are now joined by the Poco M4 5G, which brings some attractive features like a high refresh rate display, Dimensity 5G chipset, 50MP cameras, and more. Check out all the details right here.

Poco M4 5G: Specs and Features

Just as you would expect, the Poco M4 5G is a rebranded version of the Redmi 10 5G that launched globally earlier this year. It comes with a hypnotic swirl design (essentially a textured back panel), flat edges, and a camera island that stretches along the entire width of the back panel. Apart from the huge Poco branding, it packs a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Underwhelming, to say the least.

On the front, the Poco M4 5G features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full-HD+ (1080 x 2408) resolution. The display here supports a 20:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a waterdrop notch with an 8MP selfie sensor.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. It is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage (expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot). You can expand the RAM by up to 2GB through the Turbo RAM feature.

The Poco M4 5G gets its juice from a 5,000mAh battery pack with 18W fast-charging support. The device runs MIUI 13 for Poco based on Android 12 out of the box.

The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner (doubles as the power button) and an IP52 rating. It also supports a host of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port. The highlight of this budget-centric phone is 5G support. And the company is offering support for 7 5G bands on the Poco M4 5G in India.

Price and Availability

The Poco M4 5G is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB base variant, while the higher-end 6GB+128GB variant costs Rs 14,999 in India. You can get an additional Rs 2,000 instant discount with SBI credit cards and EMI transactions.

The smartphone will be sold in three colorways, namely Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow. It will be available to buy exclusively on Flipkart in India and competes against the Realme 9 5G and Moto G52 in this sub-Rs 15,000 price segment.