Lava Blaze 2 5G Phone Introduced Starting at Under Rs 10,000

After introducing the Blaze 5G last year, Lava has launched its successor in India. The new Blaze 2 5G phone brings a new design, a glass back, and much more at a starting price falling under Rs 10,000. To recall, Lava already has the Blaze 2 but this is a 4G phone. Check out the details below.

Lava Blaze 2 5G: Specs and Features

The Lava Blaze 2 5G features a big circular camera bump at the back (with a layer of glass), which includes a ring light — a segment-first. There’s a 50MP main camera and a 0.8MP secondary AI camera, along with an 8MP selfie shooter. The phone comes with camera features like Portrait mode, HDR, slow-motion videos, Night mode, and more. The device comes in Glass Black, Glass Blue, and Glass Lavender colors.

The smartphone has a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 2.5D curved glass. It also includes a center-placed punch-hole. Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, along with up to 6GB of RAM (extendable by up to 6GB) and 128GB of storage (expandable by up to 1TB via a memory card).

The Lava Blaze 2 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It runs Android 13 and will get 2 years of updates, which means Android 14 is confirmed. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and OTG support. There’s support for the n1/n3/n5/n8/28/n41/n77/n78 5G bands.

Additionally, the Blaze 2 5G gets FM radio, call recording, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Face Unlock, among other things.

Price and Availability

The Lava Blaze 2 5G is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 1o,999 for the 6GB+12GB model. The phone will be available via Amazon and the company’s website, starting November 9. The company is also a free home service to buyers.