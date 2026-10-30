Kojima’s OD: Knock Gets a New Photorealistic Poster Featuring Sophia Lillis

Kojima Productions unveiled a new poster for Hideo Kojima’s upcoming horror game, OD: Knock, featuring Sophia Lillis’ character at the studio’s 10th-anniversary exhibition on October 30, 2026. The official exhibition is titled “Beyond the Strand” and also features the physical version of the red door from OD: Knock’s teaser trailer at the event space.

The new OD: Knock poster features an extremely photorealistic visual of Sophia Lilis’ character in the game, looking up at what looks like a red broomstick. It also includes Hunter Schafer and Udo Kier as part of the game’s main cast, with credits to Xbox, Epic Games’ MetaHuman system, and Unreal Engine.

Image Credit: Kojima Productions

The poster also features the iconic tagline, “For All Players and Screamers.” Thanks to MetaHuman technology, Sophia Lillis’ in-game character looks remarkably lifelike, and appears to wear an outfit resembling a mental asylum uniform.

The red broom at the top of the OD: Knock visual has also caught fans’ attention, with some linking it to Hunter Schafer’s tall, horned character, who wears an entirely red outfit.

Kojima revealed the first look at Hunter Schafer’s character in an Entertainment Weekly deep dive earlier this year, where he also teased a secret OD: Knock mechanic for players to keep going, even when the game gets too scary.

Hideo Kojima is currently developing the horror game in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios and filmmaker Jordan Peele. The developer shared an update on the game, confirming that OD: Knock’s development is “progressing smoothly” at the Tokyo Games Show 2026.

Following Udo Kier’s passing in 2025, Kojima’s horror project faced production delays. The newly revealed OD: Knock poster offers another look at the game, although no release window has been announced.

However, you can expect it to debut before Kojima’s upcoming action-espionage title PHYSINT on Xbox. That said, what do you think about the new OD: Knock poster? Tell us in the comments section below.