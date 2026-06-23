Kojima Reveals New OD Look, Says It Has a Secret System for Players Too Scared to Keep Going

Everyone anticipated the auteur Kojima to showcase a glimpse of his upcoming horror game, OD, at the Xbox Games Showcase 2026 event. However, Kojima Productions didn’t attend the major video game showcase earlier this month. Thankfully, Kojima spoke with Entertainment Weekly during the Xbox deep dive and revealed exciting new details about the OD game, including a new horror system to help faint-hearted gamers make their way through the game.

Kojima Reveals OD Has a Feature Designed to Help Scared Gamers

Hideo Kojima may have missed the Xbox Games Showcase 2026, but he recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly as part of its Xbox Deep Dive. The director has confirmed that filming for OD has finally begun with Sophia Lillis and Hunter Schafer. In case you didn’t know, OD’s production was delayed by Udo Kier’s sudden passing last year.

The visionary director promises OD will be something the world has never seen before, featuring completely new horror gameplay. While Kojima doesn’t want to share more details about the game at the moment, he unveiled a new look at OD.

No one can deny that the yellow hallway gives off a Backrooms vibe, and the tight spaces are very reminiscent of the spooky visuals of Kojima’s P.T., the playable teaser of the cancelled Silent Hill game. Kojima has always wanted to do a unique horror game, and now, OD may end up being the spiritual successor to the Silent Hill game that never came to fruition.

In the same screenshot, you can spot a creepy woman (possibly played by Hunter Schafer) standing at the end of the hallway. The new OD screenshot is inducing the same level of terror as the previous OD teaser.

Image Credit: Kojima Productions

As you can see here, Kojima is going all out and wants the OD game to go beyond the limit of the ‘scariness’ that other games had reached to let players ‘overdose’ on fear. That is his main goal with OD. While Kojima couldn’t share more about the game’s core mechanics, he shed some light on a new system that allows easily scared players to progress.

It’s a single-player game, and I wanted to make it as scary as possible. But for those who might stop playing when it gets too scary, I have thought of a system that will allow them to keep going. I can’t say much more, because it’ll give too much of a hint on the system, and I could get in trouble for saying too much!

This statement has players wondering what the new system will look like. Will it be a simple option to tone down the jump scares, or a more complex mechanic that guides the players through the darkness? We will have to wait and see when Kojima releases the first gameplay trailer for OD sometime in the future.

Not just that; Hideo Kojima also met with rejection when he pitched OD to numerous studios, but it was Phil Spencer, the former Xbox CEO, who gave the horror project the green light. Now, all the Xbox staff, including the new CEO Asha Sharma have complete trust in Hideo Kojima’s OD. That said, what do you think about the new details about the OD game? Let us know in the comments below.