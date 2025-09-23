Hideo Kojima’s OD Knock Teaser Promises to Make Players Crap Their Pants

Hideo Kojima had teased a collaboration with Jordan Peele, way before the release of Death Stranding 2, to release a new horror IP called OD. Back then, players saw a teaser that revealed the cast for the game, which includes Sophia Lillis, Udo Kier, and Hunter Schafer.

The IP was then announced to be backed by Xbox Game Studios, which will publish the game for its consoles and PC, and is purely made in Unreal Engine, a departure from Death Stranding’s Decima engine.

Now at Kojima Productions’ 10th Anniversary Beyond the Strand event, Kojima and Phil Spencer revealed the first cinematic teaser for OD – Knock, and it promises to set a new bar for horror games, so much so, Kojima promises players will literally “crap their pants.”

OD Knock Teaser Looks Terrifying and Weird in Classic Kojima Style

Hideo Kojima revealed a brand new teaser trailer for OD – Knock, which is a new horror IP created in collaboration with Jordan Peele and Xbox Game Studios. The teaser began with multiple knocks on a red door, which Kojima revealed are scary to him if they are really loud thuds.

As the teaser went on, multiple slates appeared on screen with whited-out words, where the first slate said, “Ten Years Since The —— Horror —–,”—“. The Cursed —— Have Once Again —– Into The Forbidden.”

Furthermore, a Red Card with a demon symbol featured the words, “Light The Fires To Celebrate Their —-“, which led to a cinematic scene where a character in first person lit the candles in a dark room. As they continued to light those candles, worms spewed out of some candles with loud thuds coming from the door behind the character. The teaser ended with the reveal of Sophia Lillis’ look, plagued by a demon, and her scream.

Kojima revealed that OD is mixed with multiple stages of fear, and for him, a Knock on the door is one of them, hence the teaser for the game revealed a cinematic scene which featured his fear. The title will feature Jordan’s fears as well, which will elevate the game to be one of the scariest gaming experiences players can have on a PC, which will literally “make them do in their pants.”

While a release window has not been revealed for the game, expect Xbox to reveal this in its upcoming showcases, so make sure to check back in when they do.

What did you think of the OD teaser? Let us know in the comments below!