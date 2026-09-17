Hideo Kojima Shares OD Knock BTS Footage, Says “Development is Progressing Smoothly”

Hideo Kojima has shared a major update about his upcoming work, OD, at the Tokyo Game Show 2026. The game director shared behind-the-scenes footage today and revealed that OD’s development is progressing smoothly after a series of delays.

In case you didn’t know, the SAG-AFTRA strike and Udo Kier’s sudden passing delayed production on OD. As a result, performance capture and ADR recording were halted last year. Fortunately, Kojima has shared the happy news that production has resumed this year and is proceeding on schedule.

In addition to the production update, Hideo Kojima also teased the performances of Sophia Lillis and Hunter Schafer in the OD game. “Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer, and the team have delivered intense and outstanding performances, which I can’t wait for you all to see,” Kojima said.

Image Credit: Xbox

Kojima Productions has yet to reveal the release date for OD. A cinematic teaser for OD was released last year featuring Sophia Lillis, leaving fans terrified. Earlier this year, Kojima shared a creepy screenshot from OD featuring Hunter Schafer in the dark.

In an interview, the director also revealed a secret system in OD that will help faint-hearted gamers progress through the game. Kojima describes OD as a completely new kind of game that “tests the thresholds of fear“.

As teased before, OD will be an anthology horror game that lets players ‘overdose’ on fear. Each story chapter is expected to be based on a certain fear. Other details about the game continue to remain under wraps.

In the end, Kojima said the team is looking forward to sharing more information down the line. Now that the project is taking shape steadily through constant experimentation and iteration, we can expect more gameplay details very soon.

That said, let us know your expectations for the OD game in the comments below.