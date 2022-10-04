Jio Announces Beta Trial of True Jio 5G in Four Major Cities

After showcasing its True 5G services at IMC 2022, Jio has now announced its beta trial for Jio users on the occasion of Dussehra. The True 5G Jio services will be introduced in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. Here are the details.

Jio True 5G Beta Trial Introduced

Jio’s True 5G services will be a part of the Jio Welcome Offer, which will invite users in the four eligible cities to try out 5G and give feedback. Eligible users will be able to get up to 1Gbps speeds. Once a part of the beta trial, users will get unlimited 5G data.

Invited users will automatically get to experience Jio’s True 5G and won’t require a standalone 5G SIM for the same. There won’t be a need for users to upgrade their 5G phones. Jio is said to working with more smartphone brands so that their 5G phones can seamlessly work with Jio True 5G.

Mr. Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, stated, “India is leading the Digital revolution. Jio 5G will be True 5G, and we believe India deserves nothing less than TRUE-5G. Jio 5G will be the world’s most advanced 5G network, built for every Indian, by Indian. By embracing 5G, Jio will create nation-first platforms and solutions that will transform skill development, education, healthcare, agriculture, and many such sectors, with the promise of enabling a better life for every Indian.“

The beta trial of Jio True 5G will eventually reach more cities. However, a timeline isn’t known. To recall, Jio has claimed that will roll out 5G across India by December 2023.

5G is expected to transform sectors like education, IoT, healthcare, gaming, agriculture, and more. As for Jio’s True 5G, it is based on the Stand-alone 5G architecture as announced during this year’s Jio AGM. This will ensure faster speeds and low latency. Jio’s 5G is an amalgamation of 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands, with it being the only telco to come with support for the 700 MHz band.