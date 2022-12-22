Jio Introduces New Rs 749 Prepaid Plan in India; Check out Its Benefits!

Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid plan for users in India. The new Rs 749 plan can help people have unlimited benefits for 90 days, thus, dismissing the need for monthly recharges. Have a look at all the benefits the plan offers.

Jio Rs 749 Plan: Benefits and Validity

The Jio Rs 749 prepaid plan includes 2GB of daily data, which totals up to 180GB for the entire validity of 90 days. Once the daily limit is over, users can use the internet at 64Kbps. There’s also the inclusion of unlimited calling.

The plan also offers 100 SMS a day and access to Jio apps like JioCinema, JioTV, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. This is the first Jio plan to come with a 90-day validity.

It comes in addition to the Rs 719 plan that is valid for 84 days. The plan also provides 2GB of data per day, unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, and access to the same Jio apps as the Rs 749 plan.

The new plan by Jio competes with Airtel’s Rs 779 prepaid plan, which also offers 90 days of validity but is slightly expensive. For those who don’t know, the plan includes 1.5GB of data a day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day, along with benefits like free Wynk Music access, free Hellotunes, a cashback of Rs 100 on FASTag recharge, and access to Apollo 24/7 Circle.

The new Jio Rs 749 plan is now available on the Jio website and the MyJio app. Jio recently introduced the Rs 222 plan, which is a data voucher. It offers 2GB of data (a total of 50GB of data) and is valid for 30 days.

So, will you go for the new Jio Rs 749 prepaid plan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.