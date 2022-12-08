Reliance Jio Introduces New Rs 222 Plan; Check Validity and Benefits!

Jio has introduced a new prepaid plan for users in India. The new Rs 222 pack comes in addition to the telecom operator’s ‘Football World Cup’ plans, which were introduced recently. Check out the new plan’s benefits, validity, and more details.

Jio Rs 222 Plan: Benefits and Validity

The Rs 222 plan is a data voucher, which provides 2GB of daily data. It’s a data pack, which means you will need another active plan for calling, SMS, and other benefits. The total data allowance if of 50GB and the plan comes with a validity of 30 days.

The data will come into use once the daily data of the primary plan gets used up. And when the daily limit of the Rs 222 plan is met, users will be able to access the internet at 64Kbps.

The new Rs 222 prepaid plan by Jio is now live for all and can be availed via the company’s website or the MyJio app.

For those who don’t know, Jio recently introduced a few Football World Cup international plans, which will prove handy for people traveling to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

There’s the Rs 1,199 data pack that offers 1GB of high-speed data for 5 days and the Rs 5,122 plan that provides 5GB of data for 21 days. The Rs 1,599 plan includes 1GB of data, 100 SMS, and 150 minutes of calling for 21 days. The Rs 3,999 plan offers 3GB of data, 250 minutes of calling, and 100 SMS for 30 days. Additionally, there’s a Rs 6,799 plan with 500 calling minutes, 5GB of data, 100 SMS, and a validity of 30 days.