Jio Introduces Rs 2,999 Long-Term Prepaid Plan in India; Check Out the Benefits Here!

Reliance Jio has unveiled a new long-term prepaid plan for users in India. The new Rs 2,999 plan is an annual one and joins the existing Rs 2,879, Rs 3,119, and Rs 4,119 plans available for prepaid users. Here’s a look at what benefits the plan brings to the table.

Jio Rs 2,999 Prepaid Plan Benefits and Validity

The Rs 2,999 Jio prepaid recharge plan offers 2.5GB of data a day, totaling up to 912.5GB of internet data for 365 days. The plan also includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS a day. Apart from this, users will also secure access to various Jio apps such as JioCinema, JioTV, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

The new plan can now be opted for via Jio’s website and even the MyJio app. It comes after Jio introduced a Happy New Year offer, which increased the validity of the Rs 2,545 plan from 336 days to 365 days. The offer has now ended and the plan is back to its original validity of 336 days.

To reiterate, Jio has three more annual prepaid plans. The Rs 2,879 plan provides users with 2GB of data/ day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS a day, and access to the Jio apps. The Rs 3,119 plan offers the same benefits as the Rs 2,879 plan, except for two additions. It includes a free annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and an additional 10GB of data. The Rs 4,199 annual plan offers unlimited calls, 100 SMS/ day, access to Jio apps, and an increased 3GB/ day data limit.

Another thing to note here is that the Jio Rs 2,999 rivals with an Airtel plan of the same amount. The Rs 2,999 Airtel plan includes 2GB of data a day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS a day, 3 months of Apollo 24/7 Circle, free online courses on Shaw Academy, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, free Wynk Music, and a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition.

While the Airtel plan offers more added benefits, the Jio plan provides more daily internet data! So, which of these prepaid recharge plans will you pick? Let us know in the comments below.