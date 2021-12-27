Jio Happy New Year Offer Brings Extra Validity to Rs 2,545 Prepaid Plan

Jio has introduced a Happy New Year Offer in India. With this, users will now get additional validity on the Rs 2,545 long-term prepaid plan, and it will now be valid for one full year. Here are the details.

Jio Happy New Year Offer Detials

The Rs 2, 545 prepaid plan is now getting additional 29 days of validity. This will now increase its validity from 336 days to 365 days, making it an annual plan at no extra cost.

For those who don’t know, the plan provides users with 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS a day. These benefits are topped with free access to the Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. The plan with the new offer is now live on both the Jio website and the MyJio app.

One thing to note is that this is a limited-period offer and users will have until January 2, 2022, to avail of it. Hence, if you are interested, it’s best to go for it as soon as possible.

If you didn’t know, Jio has three more annual prepaid plans. This includes the Rs 3,119 plan with 2GB data per day and 10GB extra data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, access to Jio apps, and a year’s free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. There’s the Rs 2,879 plan, which offers the same benefits as the Rs 3,119, except for the additional data and the Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The Rs 4,199 plan also offers the same benefits mentioned before but with an increased 3GB of data/day.

In related news, Jio recently introduced the Re 1 prepaid plan, which has safely become the cheapest plan by the telecom operator.