Jio Introduces New Football World Cup International Plans; Check out the Details!

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Jio has introduced five new International plans meant explicitly for people heading to watch the matches. The latest Football World Cup plans will be available in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. Check out the price, benefits, and more details.

The new Football World Cup plans have two categories: data-only packs and data with calls and SMS services. You can choose the plans that are deemed suitable. There’s the flexibility to choose the validity and price.

There are two data packs. The Rs 1,199 plan provides 1GB of high-speed data for 5 days. Post this, the Standard PayGo rates will be applicable. The Rs 5,122 pack offers 5GB of data for 21 days.

The Rs 1,599 plan includes 1GB of data, 100 SMS, and 150 minutes of calling (local and call back to India and incoming calls). This plan has a validity of 21 days. The Rs 3,999 plan will provide you with 250 minutes of calling (outgoing and incoming each), 3GB of data, and 100 SMS for 30 days.

The high-end plan of the lot costs Rs 6,799. It includes 500 minutes of outgoing calls, free incoming calls, 5GB of data, and 100 SMS. It will be valid for 30 days.

The new International plans are now available via the Jio website and the MyJio app. So, if you are traveling to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, or Qatar, you can give them a try. If you plan to trip to another country, you can head over here to see the Jio International plans that suit you the best!