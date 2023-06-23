Jio Phone 5G Leaked Images Pop Up; Check It Out!

Jio’s 5G smartphone is again in the news after a long time (we heard about it last year!) suggesting that the launch might happen soon. This time around, we have got a look at its design, thanks to the recently leaked hands-on images. Check out the details below.

Jio Phone 5G Images, Launch Timeline Leaked

A Twitter user has shared the live images of the Jio Phone 5G, along with some information regarding its specs and the possible launch timeline. From the looks of it, the Jio 5G smartphone appears like a generic entry-level smartphone with a plastic chassis.

The back panel has a pill-shaped camera hump in the middle with dual camera housings and an LED flash. You will also find the Jio logo and proof of 5G support in the form of ‘5G‘ and the tagline, ‘ultimate speed, unlimited experiences.‘ The front has a waterdrop notch and thin bezels.

The tweet also showcases the speed results attained; download speeds of 470.17Mbps and upload speeds of 34.25Mbps. It is suggested that the Jio Phone 5G will come with either a Unisoc chipset or the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. There could be a combination of 13MP and 2MP rear cameras, along with a 5MP selfie shooter. Other previously leaked details include a 6.5-inch LCD display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and more. Exclusive!!🔥Here's a sneak-peek at the upcoming unreleased JioPhone 5G.

The phone is expected to release between Diwali and New Year. The expected price is under ₹10k.

Not much specs known but possibly a Unisoc 5G or a Dimensity 700 processor.

13+2MP Rear

5MP Front camera. pic.twitter.com/bzRRIH8Sdn — Arpit 'Satya Prakash' Patel  (@ArpitNahiMila) June 22, 2023

The Jio Phone 5G is expected to arrive during Diwali or New Year and could be priced under Rs 10,000. This will be Jio’s second smartphone, the first one being JioPhone Next introduced back in 2021.

Since we have yet again started seeing the Jio Phone 5G making the headlines, we expect official details pretty soon. We will keep you posted on the same, so, stay tuned. Also, are you excited about Jio’s 5G smartphone? Let us know in the comments below.