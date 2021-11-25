JioPhone Next Now Available to Buy via Reliance Digital Without Registration

After months, Jio finally made the JioPhone Next available to buy during Diwali in India. The telecom operator’s first Android smartphone in collaboration with Google comes with a price tag of Rs 6,499 and requires people to register to get hold of it. However, that changes now as the phone is available to buy via Reliance Digital.

JioPhone Next Doesn’t Require Registration Anymore

If you are interested in buying the JioPhone Next, you can head to the Reliance Digital website and make the purchase. The website is also offering some discounts too. You can get a 10% instant discount on Yes Bank credit cards, a discount of 7.5% on American Express cards, and an instant discount of 5% on the use of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank credit/ debit cards and EMI options.

You can also avail of the EMI option, which starts at Rs 305.93 a month. Reliance Digital also offers a warranty of a year.

As for the tech specs, the JioPhone Next comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There’s an option to expand the storage by up to 512GB via a memory card.

The phone features a 13MP rear camera with an LED flash and an 8MP front camera. The cameras come with support for various features such as Night mode, HDR, and even AR filters. It is backed by a 3,500mAh battery and runs Jio’s PragatiOS based on Android 11 (Go Edition).

Other features include Read Aloud, support for Google Assistant, Translation, and more. It also offers you access to various Jio and Google apps.

To recall, buyers had to visit a Jio Mart Digital retailer or Jio.com/Next to register for the JioPhone Next prior to such general availability. Another option was to send “Hi” to the WhatsApp number 70182-70182 to make the booking. There’s also an option to buy the phone at Rs 1,999 and pay the rest in EMI (inclusive of recharge plans) by choosing the various plans available.